Photograph of Senator Dino Melaye’s NYSC days has attracted various reactions from Nigerians.Melaye had uploaded an image while carrying out his mandatory service with other ABU graduates. He was spotted on blue shorts. This is to further justify that he graduated from the ABU.Reports have emerged during the week that the outspoken Senator did not graduate from the department of Geography of the Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, Zaria.Following the fake certificate scandal, Melaye has turned himself in for investigation.But to further clear the doubts of his accusers, the Senator shared photos of him and his mates, taken during their service year, in 1999.In the picture shared on his Twitter account, Melaye was pictured putting n a blue shorts, while his mates put on the official white shorts, for NYSC.However some Nigerians on Social Media didn’t find his dress code acceptable, especially that he has been championing the calls that customs boss, Hammed Ali appears before the senate in uniform.While some Nigerians wondered what courage Melaye had to demand that the Comptroller General of Customs, Hammed Ali appears in corporate official uniform when he (Dino) has not been patriotic, even right from his NYSC days, others believe that the image was just a group picture and that the senator must not be on the compulsory NYSC outfit.A social Media user, @koreleaminu believes the image alone is not enough to convinced Nigerians that the senator actually graduated from the University, he wrote, “This evidence is not enough to exonerate you, better show your certificate.”@mukhtary wrote, “And you open your mouth to tell customs DG, Hammed Ali to wear uniform when you have been deviant from day one.”Another User, @MBarisi, however, noted that the image is just a group picture where a corps member is not expected to appear kitted. He wrote, “For those who are just ranting, that’s a group picture. Not compulsory you must be fully kitted.”Certificate scandal: Nigerians react to Dino Melaye’s NYSC imagePhotograph of Senator Dino Melaye’s NYSC days has attracted various reactions from Nigerians.Melaye had uploaded an image while carrying out his mandatory service with other ABU graduates. He was spotted on blue shorts. This is to further justify that he graduated from the ABU.Reports have emerged during the week that the outspoken Senator did not graduate from the department of Geography of the Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, Zaria.Following the fake certificate scandal, Melaye has turned himself in for investigation.But to further clear the doubts of his accusers, the Senator shared photos of him and his mates, taken during their service year, in 1999.In the picture shared on his Twitter account, Melaye was pictured putting n a blue shorts, while his mates put on the official white shorts, for NYSC.However some Nigerians on Social Media didn’t find his dress code acceptable, especially that he has been championing the calls that customs boss, Hammed Ali appears before the senate in uniform.While some Nigerians wondered what courage Melaye had to demand that the Comptroller General of Customs, Hammed Ali appears in corporate official uniform when he (Dino) has not been patriotic, even right from his NYSC days, others believe that the image was just a group picture and that the senator must not be on the compulsory NYSC outfit.A social Media user, @koreleaminu believes the image alone is not enough to convinced Nigerians that the senator actually graduated from the University, he wrote, “This evidence is not enough to exonerate you, better show your certificate.”@mukhtary wrote, “And you open your mouth to tell customs DG, Hammed Ali to wear uniform when you have been deviant from day one.”Another User, @MBarisi, however, noted that the image is just a group picture where a corps member is not expected to appear kitted. He wrote, “For those who are just ranting, that’s a group picture. Not compulsory you must be fully kitted.”