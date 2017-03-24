The move is to prove that he did graduate from the University.
Following the report that he has no authentic University certificate from ABU as claimed, the Senator had come out to say he obtained 8 degrees from different Universities in Nigeria and abroad, including a Master’s degree from the same ABU.
Recall that Melaye had defended his Bachelor’s degree in Geography, by uploading images of his mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program online
However, the London School of Economics and Political Science has denied that Senator Dino Melaye received any formal education from the institution.
But Melaye has again come out to share some photos via his twitter handle to show that he truly obtain a Master’s Degree from ABU.
His followers on Social Media are, however, not satisfied, and are demanding the screenshots of his first degree certificate.
While some of his fans applauded his courage to show the certificate, some demanded that he also present his first degree.
See screenshots below…
The chicken or the egg? What you need to show is your first degree certificate. Okay?ReplyDelete
If you can show all these why not show your degree result. Even for you to show NYSC picture which you are not even part, shows that you didn't graduate. Shame the devil and show your certificate.ReplyDelete
God bloess you anonymous 3:31 PM. Truly the man did not graduate. If at all he was given a certificate, such certificate should be revoked with the immediate effect because the letter the faculty dean wrote was daunting. The Dean wrote that, the decision to graduate Dino Melaye was based on his character and not academic achievements. So sad! In absolute term, he did not graduate because he did not actually meet the academic requirements. Even the reason provided was not valid and cannot be valid, because he lacked integrity and good conduct while a student at that time. Even now, his character is worse. Nigerians, please wake up! We cannot go anywhere with this type of people. There are many of him in and out of the senate chambers. If he has been quiet, his shady deals would not have been revealed. Many of them there are very quiet because of their antecedents.ReplyDelete