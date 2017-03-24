Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding his B.Sc from ABU ZARIA, Dino Melaye, on Friday shared some screenshots of his project for his Master's Degrees in International Affairs and Diplomacy obtained from the ABU, ZARIA.The move is to prove that he did graduate from the University.Following the report that he has no authentic University certificate from ABU as claimed, the Senator had come out to say he obtained 8 degrees from different Universities in Nigeria and abroad, including a Master’s degree from the same ABU.Recall that Melaye had defended his Bachelor’s degree in Geography, by uploading images of his mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program onlineHowever, the London School of Economics and Political Science has denied that Senator Dino Melaye received any formal education from the institution.But Melaye has again come out to share some photos via his twitter handle to show that he truly obtain a Master’s Degree from ABU.His followers on Social Media are, however, not satisfied, and are demanding the screenshots of his first degree certificate.While some of his fans applauded his courage to show the certificate, some demanded that he also present his first degree.See screenshots below…