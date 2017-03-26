Fresh investigations conducted by NigerianEye.com has shown that the certificate scandal involving the senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, is indeed very far from over, as his name was not found on the Ahmadu Bello University alumni website after a thorough check.
It can be recalled that on Monday, March 20, when an online news medium, SaharaReporters, reported that the senator did not graduate from ABU for his first degree.
The senator had claimed that he obtained B.A in Geography from the institution.
Melaye had boasted that he was currently a student in ABU pursuing his seventh degree, adding, “Go round all the UNIS (universities) I attended in digging more.”
A day after the news broke, Melaye, while speaking on the floor of the Senate, also addressed himself as an “authentic graduate” of ABU.
On Saturday, NigerianEye conducted an online search for Melaye’s name on the website of ABU Alumni Association (https://alumni.abu.edu.ng/list_records.php) did not give any result that shows that the embattled lawmaker is a graduate of the school.
His name, Daniel Jonah Melaye, as it appeared on a statement of result by the university, when searched, returned with no result/records.
A search for ‘Daniel,’ ‘Jonah’ and ‘Melaye’ separately, returned different names.
A search for ‘Melaye’ brought up only one result: Melaye Sunday Ola (Biology Education), who graduated in 1980.
Another search for ‘Jonah’ did not bring up his name, NigerianEye further extended the search of 'Jonah' to the all time records from 1963-2017, 275 results were displayed and Daniel Jonah Melaye was not found.
The closest result to his name is DANIEL Akut Jonah, a graduate of Civil Law in 2008
After we searched for ‘Daniel’ from the 1998/1999 alumni set to 2007, the results are: Abin Daniel John (BSc Geography; graduated in 1978); Adamu Kantsan Daniel (Institute Of Education Geography; graduated in 1992); Aniro Daniel Rabo (BSc Geography; no graduation date indicated); Atenji Daniel E. (BSc Geography; graduated in 1986); Beshiru Daniel (BSc Geography; graduated in 1980); Dada Daniel Adefila (BSc Geography; graduated in 1979); Awubra Daniel Akinkwe (Geography; graduated in 2002/2003); Daniel Bosede Biddy (BSc Geography graduated in 1983); Daniel Dogara Garba (BSc Geography; graduated in 2010); and Daniel Ezra Jatau (BSc Geography; graduated in 2011).
When we contacted the President, ABU Alumni Association, Prof. Ahmed Tijanni-Mora, he said only the university could confirm if Melaye graduated from the institution.
He said, “The registrars of universities are in the best position to provide information about who attended their universities or not.”
Last week, ABU’s spokesman, Mohammed promised that the institution would come out with its position on Wednesday, which it failed to do as of the time of filing this report.
It can be recalled that a document which revealed that the senator got a statement of result with the logo of ABU was obtained by journalists yesterday
The statement of result read, “This is to certify that Daniel Jonah Melaye having completed an approved course of study and passed the prescribed examinations as, under the authority of the Senate been awarded the Bachelor of Arts (Geography) with Third Class honours.”
The statement, issued by the Office of the Registrar, Academic Office, was dated February 3, 2000, and signed by B.B. Mshelthlila.
It was, however, observed that while the statement of result had the name “Daniel Jonah MELAYE”, the senator’s National Youth Service Corps discharge certificate, which was issued on July 8, 2001, read “Melaye Daniel;” his diploma certificate issued by the University of Jos on August 3, 2006 read “Daniel Dino Melaye”, and his Senior School Certificate in 1992 read ‘Melaiye Daniel Jonah O’ with Melaye being wrongly spelt.
Similarly, the University of Abuja, which Melaye claimed he had also attended, refused to comment on whether the senator obtained a master’s degree from the institution.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.