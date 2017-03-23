Olayinka made the claim in defence of Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, who has being at the centre of a certificate scandal.
A news platform had recently claimed that the Kogi lawmaker never graduated from Amadu Bello University, ABU, Zaria as widely believed.
Despite Melaye’s insistence that he was admitted into ABU, headed the student union government in his days at the citadel of learning, graduated successfully, the Senate opted to probe the claims.
Against this backdrop, Melaye had instituted a N5billion libel suit against the online media platform.
But reacting to the ongoing scandal, Fayose’s spokesman defended the Kogi lawmaker.
In a terse statement on his Facebook page, Olayinka wrote: “Even if Dino Melaye presents TOILET PAPER as certificate, we like it like that.
“After all, our President is ruling us with NEPA BILL as certificate.”
