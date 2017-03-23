 Certificate Scandal: Buhari is ruling Nigeria with ‘NEPA Bill’ – Fayose’s aide | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Certificate Scandal: Buhari is ruling Nigeria with ‘NEPA Bill’ – Fayose’s aide

11:28 AM 0
A+ A-
The Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media to Ekiti State Governor, Lere Olayinka, has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari is ruling Nigeria with “NEPA bill.”
Olayinka made the claim in defence of Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, who has being at the centre of a certificate scandal.

A news platform had recently claimed that the Kogi lawmaker never graduated from Amadu Bello University, ABU, Zaria as widely believed.

Despite Melaye’s insistence that he was admitted into ABU, headed the student union government in his days at the citadel of learning, graduated successfully, the Senate opted to probe the claims.

Against this backdrop, Melaye had instituted a N5billion libel suit against the online media platform.

But reacting to the ongoing scandal, Fayose’s spokesman defended the Kogi lawmaker.


In a terse statement on his Facebook page, Olayinka wrote: “Even if Dino Melaye presents TOILET PAPER as certificate, we like it like that.

“After all, our President is ruling us with NEPA BILL as certificate.”


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top