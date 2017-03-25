An operator of a computer-based test (CBT) centre for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has advised applicants to follow the stipulated guidelines for easy JAMB registration.Nwanze Okonkwo gave the advice on Friday, in Abuja.He said the key requirement for registration includes creating a JAMB profile using candidate’s valid email address by signing into www.jamb.org.ng/efacility/Validateemail.Okonkwo, who heads ICT at Digital Bridge Institute, said the next step was to pay N5, 500 JAMB fees at a bank, collect a PIN after payment, proceed to the CBT centre and pay N700 for registration to a designated account number.He said thereafter, applicants should return to the centre with the bank PIN and N700 payment teller to complete registration.According to Okonkwo, the failure of some applicants to follow these guidelines had caused some delay with their registration.He said the centre was at hand to help some of these students to create an email profile at no cost and referred them to JAMB for issues beyond their control.He said that the centre had registered no fewer than 1,000 applicants since the registration commenced on Monday.He described the speed of the internet as “very fast”, adding that JAMB had provided a dedicated router at the centre which was connected straight to their system.“I think this year’s registration is easier and more understandable because of the process of registration and people that attended to us made the whole exercise easier,’’ Ugochukwu Emmanuel, a candidate said.According to NAN, another centre, Global Distant Learning Institute, central area, Abuja, complained that it had challenges with the speed of the network.Eugune Onyirimba, the public relations officer of the institute, said that the internet connection had been very slow since Monday.“We are able to register about 20 students in one hour; yesterday we were able to register about 350 students and we hope to increase that number as soon as the internet picks up,” Onyirimba said.“As a result of the network issues, we have extended our closing time to 10p.m instead of 5p.m to ensure we register more candidates.”Another applicant at the institute, Esther John, said she was unable to register despite being there since morning.‘’I came yesterday and could not register; I am here today and I have not been able to register and my number is 104,” John complained.‘’I doubt they will get to my number before the end of the day because they are having problems with the internet.”