Liverpool's defender Joel Matip says he is done with playing Africa Cup of Nations champions Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.Matip, 25, was one of the seven players who opted out of the 2017 AFCON in Gabon which Cameroon won."It’s done now and I’m looking to the future," Matip told Sportsmail."I only wanted to stay here and play. It was not easy because I didn’t understand what was going on. Now the problem is solved and I can concentrate on Liverpool."I knew they could win it (AFCON 2017). I was happy. Cameroon is a big football nation. I was happy for them because the last years were not easy and they got back to their old spot."I tried to play there and represent my country, do my best and achieve something but all the surrounding things were not the best to do this."It is Africa, and you can never compare it to European things. I’ll concentrate on Liverpool. It’s done."Matip made his debut for Cameroon in 2010 in an international friendly against Italy.He went on to represent Cameroon at the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cup in South Africa and Brazil respectively.