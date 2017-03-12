Relative calm filled the Big Brother Naija show on Sunday, as no housemate was evicted as earlier promised.
Instead, it was music feast all the way, starting with the housemates’ rendition of a ONE Africa campaign song titled ‘Let’s Educate A Girl Child’. Leading the performance with her sonorous voice was Bisola, just as Efe did the rap in pidgin. Debbie-Rise led the beats with her guitar. ThinTallTony rocked the ‘Shekere’ (bead instrument). Marvis and Bassey hit the drums while others joined in the backup.
Performing his medley ‘Up to Something’ ft Mr Oreo, Iyanya rocked the live stage with four athletic male dancers. Minutes later, former Big Brother Africa housemate and Payporte ambassador, Tayo Faniran also performed his new single, ‘No Calling’ which he followed up with the solo, ‘Dakun’.
With show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu prodding some of the housemates on their relationships in the house, Bisola’s revelation about ThinTallTony must have answered some of the silent questions from fans. She disclosed: “I like ThinTallTony very very very much… I’m comfortable with him, ” adding that unlike Bally, he reciprocates her feeling. However, she is not oblivious of the fact that ThinTallTony is ‘into’ TBoss.
Bassey and Debbie-Rise agree they share a lot in common, hence their closeness. Efe and Marvis also confirmed they have soft spot for each other.
Nomination show resumes on Monday and housemates were reminded on the need to nominate two of their colleagues, each, for possible eviction, the result which will be known next Sunday.
The show closed with Iyanya climbing the stage once again, doing the song, ‘Hold On’.
