Ahmad, who is also the Madagascar Football Federation boss, tendered his resignation on Monday at 4.45pm local time to vacate the office he had occupied since February 2016.





The 57-year-old former AC Sotema FC Coach, was later received officially by the members of the MFF and Muslim community at the Carlton hotel in Antananarivo, where he addressed the gathering.





Ahmad was last Thursday overwhelmingly voted as president of CAF, garnering 34 to 20 votes, to bring to a humiliating halt Issa Hayatou’s 29-year rule.





Hayatou was seeking a record eight straight terms in office. The Cameroonian was first elected to head the largest member of FIFA, the world’s football governing body, in March 1988.





Ahmad, a two-time government minister, is also expected to vacate his position as the MFF president, as required by the CAF rules.