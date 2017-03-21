Nigerian champions Enugu Rangers have been drawn to play Zambia's Zesco United in the round of 32 of the CAF Confederation Cup.
Rivers United, Nigeria's other representative, will face Rwanda's Rayon Sport in the same round, following Tuesday's draw in Cairo, Egypt.
Both Rangers and Rivers United dropped down to the Confederation Cup after being eliminated from the CAF Champions League first round.
Rangers failed to qualify for the group stages of the CAF Champions League after losing 5-3 on aggregate to Egyptian giants Zamalek, while Rivers United fell 4-3 to Sudan's Al-Merrikh.
Zesco United FC progressed to the playoff phase of the CAF Confederation Cup after a 5-3 aggregate win over Burundian side Le Messager.
The first leg matches will take place on the weekend of 7-9 April 2017 and the return leg on the weekend of 14-16 April 2017.
The winners of the ties will progress to the group stage.
The pairings:
Rangers vs Zesco United
Young Africans vs MC Alger
TP Mazembe vs JS Kabylie
AC Leopard vs Mbabane Swallows
FUS Rabat vs M.A.S Fez
CF Mounana vs ASEC Mimosas
Rail Club K. vs CS Sfaxien
Bidvest Wits vs Smouha
CNaPS SPORT vs C.R.D Libolo
Kampala C.C. vs Al Masry
Gambia Ports vs Al Hilal Obeid
ASPL 2000 vs Club Africain
Rivers United FC vs Rayon Sports
BYC vs SuperSport FC
Horoya vs IR Tanger
