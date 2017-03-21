Nigerian champions Enugu Rangers have been drawn to play Zambia's Zesco United in the round of 32 of the CAF Confederation Cup.Rivers United, Nigeria's other representative, will face Rwanda's Rayon Sport in the same round, following Tuesday's draw in Cairo, Egypt.Both Rangers and Rivers United dropped down to the Confederation Cup after being eliminated from the CAF Champions League first round.Rangers failed to qualify for the group stages of the CAF Champions League after losing 5-3 on aggregate to Egyptian giants Zamalek, while Rivers United fell 4-3 to Sudan's Al-Merrikh.Zesco United FC progressed to the playoff phase of the CAF Confederation Cup after a 5-3 aggregate win over Burundian side Le Messager.The first leg matches will take place on the weekend of 7-9 April 2017 and the return leg on the weekend of 14-16 April 2017.The winners of the ties will progress to the group stage.Rangers vs Zesco UnitedYoung Africans vs MC AlgerTP Mazembe vs JS KabylieAC Leopard vs Mbabane SwallowsFUS Rabat vs M.A.S FezCF Mounana vs ASEC MimosasRail Club K. vs CS SfaxienBidvest Wits vs SmouhaCNaPS SPORT vs C.R.D LiboloKampala C.C. vs Al MasryGambia Ports vs Al Hilal ObeidASPL 2000 vs Club AfricainRivers United FC vs Rayon SportsBYC vs SuperSport FCHoroya vs IR Tanger