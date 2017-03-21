 CAF Confederation Cup Draw: Rangers To Play Zesco United, Rivers United To Face Rayon Sport | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » CAF Confederation Cup Draw: Rangers To Play Zesco United, Rivers United To Face Rayon Sport

11:17 AM 0
A+ A-

Nigerian champions Enugu Rangers have been drawn to play Zambia's Zesco United in the round of 32 of the CAF Confederation Cup.


 Rivers United, Nigeria's other representative, will face Rwanda's Rayon Sport in the same round, following Tuesday's draw in Cairo, Egypt.

Both Rangers and Rivers United dropped down to the Confederation Cup after being eliminated from the CAF Champions League first round.

Rangers failed to qualify for the group stages of the CAF Champions League after losing 5-3 on aggregate to Egyptian giants Zamalek, while Rivers United fell 4-3 to Sudan's Al-Merrikh.

Zesco United FC progressed to the playoff phase of the CAF Confederation Cup after a 5-3 aggregate win over Burundian side Le Messager.

The first leg matches will take place on the weekend of 7-9 April 2017 and the return leg on the weekend of 14-16 April 2017.

The winners of the ties will progress to the group stage.

The pairings:

 Rangers vs Zesco United

 Young Africans vs MC Alger

 TP Mazembe vs JS Kabylie

 AC Leopard vs Mbabane Swallows

 FUS Rabat vs M.A.S  Fez

 CF Mounana vs ASEC Mimosas

 Rail Club K. vs CS Sfaxien

 Bidvest Wits vs Smouha

 CNaPS SPORT vs C.R.D Libolo

 Kampala C.C. vs Al Masry

 Gambia Ports vs Al Hilal Obeid

 ASPL 2000 vs Club Africain

 Rivers United FC vs Rayon Sports

 BYC vs SuperSport FC

 Horoya vs IR Tanger 

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top