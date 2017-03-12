Nigeria representative in the CAF Champions League, Rangers International FC of Enugu suffered a 4-1 defeat to Zamalek in the competition’s round of 32 first-leg at Cairo’s El-Salam Stadium on Sunday.The Cairo giants outclass Flying Antelopes and scored three goals in the first half of the encounter, courtesy of an early Stanley Ohawuchi header and goals from fellow attackers Hossam Salama and Ayman Hefni.Mostafa Fathi added a fourth from the spot nine minutes after the break before forward Bobby Clement grabbed a lifeline for the visiting side in the final minutes of the game.Five-time Champions League holders Zamalek will visit the Nigerian league holders for the return leg on March 17 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu State.