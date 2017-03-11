Zamalek President, Mortada Mansour, has invited Enugu Rangers players and officials to a dinner on Saturday.This was confirmed on the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions’ verified Twitter account on Friday.The tweet reads: “Zamalek President has invited the players and officials to a dinner on Saturday.”Rangers’ players and officials arrived in Cairo on Friday morning, ahead of their game against the Egyptian giants on Sunday.Each squad member has received $730 as travelling allowance ahead of the game.The game will be played at the Borg El-Arab Stadium in Alexandria and South African referee Daniel Bennett will officiate the match.Rangers will host the second leg between March 17 and 19.