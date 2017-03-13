Head coach of Zamalek, Mohamed Helmy has insisted they have not qualified yet for the money-spinning group stages of the CAF Champions League, with ‎a 4-1 win over Enugu Rangers on Sunday.The Egyptian side went ahead as early as the 8th minute, after former Heartland FC of Owerri striker, Stanley Ohawuchi, opened scoring.Zamalek then scored two quick goals in the 29th and 31st minutes through Hossam Salama and Ayman Hefni, to take the tie out of the Flying Antelopes’ reach.The Egyptians made it 4-0, before Enugu Rangers’ Bobby Clement reduced the deficit seven minutes before full time, to give the Nigerian team slim hope.Rangers will host the second leg between March 17 and 19, but Helmy is wary of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions.“Thanks to the players, they showed great quality and massive responsibility against Rangers,” Helmy told the media after the game.“We should not forget that we have a second match against Rangers, we have not qualified yet.“The second leg requires more concentration to guarantee the qualification to the next round.”