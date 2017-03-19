Rangers International Football Club beat Zamalek FC of Egypt 2-1 on Sunday, but failed to achieve the target of advancing to the group stage of the 2017 CAF Champions League.In the return leg clash of their second round pairing in the competition, played at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium in Enugu, the Nigerian side crashed out on a 3-5 aggregate.The host had earlier lost 1-4 to the Egyptian side in the first leg clash.In this second leg tie, they needed a 3-0 win at least to advance to the group stage of the competition.But things looked promising, even though a bit late, when Rangers got their first goal through Olusesi Tope in the 45th minute of the match.However, they failed to build on that, and things got complicated when Bassem Morsi equalised in the 71st minute.Rangers were only able to get another goal through a penalty kick by Aguda in the 89th minute of the match.NAN