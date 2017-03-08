Enugu Rangers are scheduled to fly out to Egypt, ahead of their CAF Champions League first round tie against Zamalek, on Thursday.The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions, will qualify for the money-spinning stage of the competition, if they defeat the Egyptian club over two legs.The club’s Director of Media and Publicity, Foster Chime, said they plan to arrive the North African country three days before the match, to put finishing touches to their game plan.“We are leaving for Egypt on Thursday and I want to tell you that it is a direct flight unlike the last time when we had to take up to three flights before arriving at our destination,” Chime told Goal.“The players are eager to go and the coaches too have assured that Rangers won’t be intimidated by the antics of the Northern Africans.Rangers defeated JS Saoura of Algeria on the away goal rule after both legs ended 1-1 in the previous round.