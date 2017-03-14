The President of Pentecostal Sanctuary Bible Ministries Worldwide, Prophet Sunday Iyunade has prophesied that President Muhammadu Buhari will work towards a one party system in Nigeria and may likely destroy the nation’s democracy with some powerful persons.Iyunade made the prediction while addressing journalists in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.Calling on Nigerians to pray against possible threat to the country’s democracy, Iyunade said, ”I had prophesied before the 2015 elections, some doubted, but, it came to pass. I told you about the first three month of enjoyment after Buhari’s election and what will happen in the remainder of his tenure which we are experiencing now .“This government will work towards one party system. There is not much hope for democracy in this regime as we will not operate democratic system. For now, election has been suspended in Nigeria as the choice of the people will not be reflected on the throne.“We need to pray for political stability and must pray against threat to political stability as there will be threats to democracy. We need to seriously pray for our governments and politics to survive as various new dimensions of crisis will emerge in this dispensation.“The government will disorganise all the democratic strictures they met on ground and will set up another structure. The government will pocket Nigeria and rule with a mighty, powerful, iron and steel hand and very soon, Nigerians will ask God questions and many will moan under this government. This is because there will be a repeat of the Roman Empire rule in Nigeria.“The government will depreciate the economy and power to rule.”