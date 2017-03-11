Peter Obi, former Anambra state governor, says the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to the country will douse tension.He said this in a statement issued by his media office on Saturday.The president returned to Nigeria on Friday after a 49-day vacation in the UK. Before his return, there had been speculations over the state of his health, stoking tension in some parts of the country.The former governor also joined Nigerians in welcoming Buhari back home, saying the development was a sign of better days ahead.“This development will not only serve to douse tension in the country but also signposts better days to come for Nigeria as Mr President soon returns to work,” Obi said.He congratulated Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, on the occasion of his 60th birthday on March 8, and for holding the fort meritoriously for Buhari, while remaining “humble and loyal to his ailing principal”.“I recommend his good example to all politicians, even as I wish the acting president many more years of good health and invaluable service to our great country Nigeria and humanity,” Obi said.He, however, expressed deep sadness over the demise, on Wednesday, of Adeyinka Adebayo, former military governor of defunct Western Region, and on Friday, of Samuel Ogbemudia, former military governor of defunct Bendel state.“It is sad losing these great elder statesmen in quick succession but God knows best,” he said.He extended his condolences to the Adebayo and Ogbemudia families, urging them to take solace in the rich legacies left behind by the two departed patriots.