Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, some presidential aides, pastors and clerics on Sunday held a special thanksgiving service to thank God for the safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari.The Service which held at the Aso Villa Chapel was at the instance of the Aso Chaplain. It will be recalled that President Buhari who had been away in London, United Kingdom on a medical vacation returned to the country last Friday.While he was away, the Chapel, it was learnt, prayed for him on a weekly. When contacted, the spokesman to the Vice President, Mr. Laolu Akande said that the special service also offered prayers for the growth of the country. “The Chaplain held a service today.He invited other Christain leaders from CAN, PSN, others and they had a session of the service devoted to thanking God for the safe return of the President because the Chapel on a weekly basis has been praying.Since the president left, the chapel has been praying for his safe return and full recovery. “So, the chaplain said that now that he is back, it is important to also thank God. So, he brought together a number of other pastors and clerics just to thank God for the safe return and the prosperity of the country”, Akande stated.