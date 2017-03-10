Kano residents on Friday expressed gratitude to God for the safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari to the country.NAN reports that President Buhari’s Aircraft landed at the Kaduna Air Force base at about 7:40am on Friday after spending over a month in the UK.Some of the residents told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that they were happy that the President returned to the country safely and in good health.“I heard the news of his return and since then I have been very happy, because Buhari meant well for our country,” a resident Lawal Garba said.Another resident, Mukhtar Dahiru-Rigachikun said he had no words to express his happiness on the safe return of President Buhari.“I have no words to express my happiness and gratitude to God for bringing him back to the country safety and in good health.The only thing I want to add is that Nigerians should thank God for returning him safely and those wishing him dead should desist from such wishful thinking,” he said.He urged Nigerians irrespective of religious and political inclination to continue to pray for the sustenance of peace and unity in the country.Even the diehard cynics know that Buhari has done well in tackling the security challenges which bedeviled the country especially in the Northeast region,” he said.Also commenting, Malam Bala Confirm expressed happiness on the safe return of the President and advised Nigerians not to relent in their prayers for Buhari and his administration.Malam Jalaluddeen, a civil servant, expressed the hope that the President would continue with the good works he had started especially the fight against corruption and insurgency.“Even though the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has done well in his absence but they will now put heads together to move the country forward,” he added.