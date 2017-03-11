The Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Victor Ndoma- Egba, has said the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to the country after his medical vacation in the United Kingdom is a “great relief from anxiety.’’In a statement issued by the head of his media team, Ms Clara Braide, in Abuja on Friday, Ndoma-Egba said the absence of the President from the country had “understandably generated anxiety.’’“We thank God that the President is back and ready to return to the challenge of nation building,’’ the NDDC chairman said.Ndoma-Egba congratulated Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for what he described as “capable manner” in steering the ship of the state during the President’s absence.“He (Osinbajo) has demonstrated that he is a loyal and competent vice-president and that there is only one presidency,’’ he said.NAN