



Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar has hailed Friday’s return of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the development has put paid to growing uncertainty and conspiracy theories regarding the president’s state of being.In a message by his Media Office, Abubakar expressed joy and relief at the return of President Buhari from the United Kingdom, saying his safe return is a happy moment not only as a fellow party member, but also as a Nigerian that has tremendous goodwill and best wishes for the President.According to the Turakin Adamawa, “the return of the President at this time would put to an end the uncertainty and the conspiracy theories that attended his 50 days absence”.He said, “with the President’s return, Nigerians should unite behind their common interests and speak with one voice instead of nursing bitterness against one another because of political differences”.The former Vice President prayed God to bless the President with many more years of good health and energy to serve Nigeria successfully.