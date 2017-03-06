He said it is true the girls were abducted under former President Goodluck Jonathan but the Buhari-led APC elements were behind it.
Mr. Fani-Kayode in a series of tweets on Monday said: “The allegation by the UK's @guardian that @GEJonathan rejected an offer by the UK govt to rescue the Chibok girls is childish and asinine.”
“It is true that the Chibok girls were abducted under @GEJonathan's watch but it is also true that elements in @MBuhari's APC were behind it”.
Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has denied blocking British government rescued team from assisting the country on the Chibok girls.
