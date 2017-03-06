Former Minister of Aviation, Femi-Fani-Kayode has reacted to the report on The Guardian UK on how Goodluck Jonathan rejected British offer to rescue abducted Chibok girls.He said it is true the girls were abducted under former President Goodluck Jonathan but the Buhari-led APC elements were behind it.Mr. Fani-Kayode in a series of tweets on Monday said: “The allegation by the UK's @guardian that @GEJonathan rejected an offer by the UK govt to rescue the Chibok girls is childish and asinine.”“It is true that the Chibok girls were abducted under @GEJonathan's watch but it is also true that elements in @MBuhari's APC were behind it”.Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has denied blocking British government rescued team from assisting the country on the Chibok girls.