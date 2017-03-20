She posted: "So the claim that Sen. Dino Melaye graduated from Ahmadu Bello University {ABU}, is not true? No wonder!"
Sahara Reporters had earlier reported that Melaye never graduated from the department of geography from ABU.
The report also claims that the DSS was alerted over this but that the security agency covered it up and allowed the man blossom.
On her social media account, Onochie @Laurestar tweeted a radical picture of Senator Dino Melaye with a link of the controversial school result saying: “No wonder”.
So the claim that Sen. Dino Melaye graduated from Ahmadu Bello University {ABU}, is not true?— Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) March 20, 2017
No wonder! https://t.co/cOKsQSml3E pic.twitter.com/3BTg44i84Q
Over to you fake Senator Dino Melaye, No wonder you have been making Nonsense in the floor of Red Chamber because you know say you didn't belong to that chamber you just dubiously found your self there and now your cup done full you should better leave Magu and Hamid Ali Alone. Face your own criminality. ThankGod for this development, God will expose you all.ReplyDelete
But they can cooperate with DSS to reject MAGU. 2019 we will see how DSS will scream legislators those that have been accused of curruption and those that are in court already