Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social media, Lauretta Onochie has reacted to the controversial certificate scandal of Senator Dino Melaye.She posted: "So the claim that Sen. Dino Melaye graduated from Ahmadu Bello University {ABU}, is not true? No wonder!"Sahara Reporters had earlier reported that Melaye never graduated from the department of geography from ABU.The report also claims that the DSS was alerted over this but that the security agency covered it up and allowed the man blossom.On her social media account, Onochie @Laurestar tweeted a radical picture of Senator Dino Melaye with a link of the controversial school result saying: “No wonder”.