President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly seeking for another $500 million Eurobond to finance capital projects in the 2016 Budget.This was revealed on Wednesday during the Senate plenary.Senate had earlier in the year approved a $1 billion Eurobond requested by Buhari, also for the financing of the 2016 Budget.Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, had requested for the same amount while Buhari was away on vacation.Details later..