Adesina said the letter would make Buhari’s return to the country formal and constitutional.
“PMB will Monday transmit letter to N’ Assembly on his return to the country. That makes his return to work formal, and constitutional,” he wrote on Twitter.
Buhari informed the legislative arm of government when he was going on vacation, and also passed the message across when there was the need to extend his leave indefinitely.
Earlier on Friday, Buhari told members of cabinet that he came back towards the weekend so that Vice-President Osinbajo “will continue and I will continue to rest”.
