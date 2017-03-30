Buhari Sends Osinbajo To France For Anti-corruption, Integrity ForumVice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday left Abuja for Paris to attend the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum.According to a statement issued by the Vice President’s Spokesman, Laolu Akande in Abuja, Osinbajo is one of the speakers to feature at the global conference.The Vice President left for the forum after attending the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.The forum is scheduled to hold from March 30 to March 31.The OECD forum brings together global leaders, ministers, business leaders and civil society representatives to discuss issues of governance.Such issues include “the cost of corruption to society, the use of political donations to buy influence, developments in corporate liability for graft and the role of export controls to counter bribery”.During the conference, Osinbajo would hold bilateral talks with the Secretary-General of the organisation Angel Gurria.The talk would review and explore relationship between Nigeria and the body, including how to further strengthen mutual cooperation in areas of good governance, integrity and anti-corruption efforts.While in Paris, the Vice President would also hold a number of meetings with the French Minister Mr Bernard Cazeneuve.Founded in 1961, OECD’s mission includes the attainment of global economic development through supporting sustainable economic growth, boosting employment and raising living standards.The mission includes contributing to the growth of world trade and maintaining financial stability among other objectives.Osinbajo is expected back in Abuja at the weekend.