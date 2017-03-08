The President, who is on sick leave, gave 60 hearty cheers to his running mate turned partner in service to Nigeria.
Mr. Buhari on his social media account said: “60 hearty cheers for @ProfOsinbajo, running mate turned partner in service to Nigeria; and friend. Happy Birthday, Professor!”
60 hearty cheers for @ProfOsinbajo, running mate turned partner in service to Nigeria; and friend. Happy Birthday, Professor! pic.twitter.com/uo7MoELivj— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) March 8, 2017
