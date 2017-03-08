 Buhari sends birthday greetings to Osinbajo | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with his vice President, Professor Oluyemi Osinbajo on his 60th birthday.


The President, who is on sick leave, gave 60 hearty cheers to his running mate turned partner in service to Nigeria.

Mr. Buhari on his social media account said: “60 hearty cheers for @ProfOsinbajo, running mate turned partner in service to Nigeria; and friend. Happy Birthday, Professor!”


