President Muhammadu Buhari has sent the names of 28 nominees for confirmation as resident electoral commissioners (RECs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).The request was contained in ‎letter dated February 27 which was read by Bukola Saraki, senate president, in plenary on Thursday.The letter was sent to the upper legislative chamber by Yemi Osinbajo who was at the time the Acting President.Some of the RECs‎ were renominated by Buhari following the expiration of their tenure.Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president, had in September blamed the spate of inconclusive elections across the country on the absence of RECs in 20 states.Ekweremadu had urged the senate to call on the President to nominate qualified persons to fill the vacant positions at INEC.