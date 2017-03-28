Following reports of illegal recruitment exercise into the federal civil service, the federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari has given the nod to the dismissal of five directors at the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD).The five directors, whose identities were yet to be disclosed by the Head of the Service of the Federation, Wilfred Ekanem Oyo-Ita, were sacked with immediate effect.All five of them were reportedly appointed during the administration of former President, Goodluck Jonathan in contravention to one of the public service rules that has to do with their age as at the time of recruitment.They were found guilty of employment irregularities after investigation.Meanwhile, other staff of the parastatal in charge of Nigeria’s pension were redeployed to the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.Details to come soon…