The Muhammadu Buhari administration has become the first government to release N1tr for capital projects across the country in the history of Nigeria.According to Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun, so far the Buhari administration has released N1trillion capital votes for federal ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) for the 2016 budget.The money was released for various projects including the commencement of the construction of a dual standard railway line that would link Lagos and Kano, rehabilitation of roads, expanding irrigation facilities to boost agriculture and the upgrading of aviation infrastructure throughout the country.An aggregate of N870, 055, 792, 283.00 billion was released to MDAs by February 2017 ending, with an additional release of N65, 393, 920, 000. Manual Authority to Incur Expenditure (AIEs) in February 2017 gulped N11, 179, 173, 711.42 and Manual AIEs worth N45, 804, 709, 077.20 was released on March 13, 2017."With the current stability in oil price and the return of normalcy in Niger Delta, I am sure we will do more this year (2017),” she said.She made the revelation while speaking with members of the House of Representatives Tactical Committee on Recession in her office in Abuja.