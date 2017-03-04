Reno Omokri, former special assistant on new media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has reiterated his position that Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is better than President Muhammadu Buhari in governing the country.Reno said that although the duo shared a joint ticket, their brains were not same.“The brain of one is giving us a better deal than the brain of the other”, he stated.Reno, who first made the comparison two weeks ago, likened Osinbajo to the late Major General (rtd) Tunde Idiagbon, Buhari’s deputy when he was Head of State.In a latest article where he accused Buhari of ignoring Nigerians whose votes brought him to power, Reno said the absence of the President, who is in London on medical vacation is “a relief for those who are truly progressives”.“Things get done better without him. I wish him well, I wish him quick recovery, although his aides tell us he is ‘hale and hearty’, but I wish he would let us enjoy Osinbajo some more.“If you are one of those, like the folks in the Presidency, who don’t think that personal leadership matters, then ask yourself how come the Naira started to steadily appreciate when Professor Yemi Osinbajo assumed the mantle of leadership.“What else has changed? The price of oil has not increased. The party in power remains the same. The only difference is the PERSON in power. Yes, leadership matters and that is why I support Yemi Osinbajo!“Acting President Osinbajo and substantive President Muhammadu Buhari may share a joint ticket, but they don’t share a joint brain. The brain of one is giving us a better deal than the brain of the other.“So if the Presidency likes, they can call all of us who are seeing this plain truth ‘mischief makers’ all they want. The fact remains that it is better to make mischief than to make a fool of yourself.“I am wondering if the Presidency will also release a statement condemning The Economist Magazine for comparing the President’s style with that of Osinbajo and coming up with a verdict that is very unflattering for President Buhari.”Also in comparing the duo, The Economist had noted that: “Mr Osinbajo, currently in charge, has proved an energetic antidote to his ponderous boss, visiting the Delta for peace talks and announcing measures intended to boost Nigeria’s position in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business rankings, in which it currently ranks a lowly 169 out of 190.”