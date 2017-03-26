The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, stated this in a statement made available to journalists.Shehu said Buhari did not fit into the categorisation because he had no certificate scandal.He however admitted that the issue of certificate was raised against the President among other allegations ahead of the 2015 presidential election which he won.The presidential spokesman said the issue of Buhari’s certificate was raised by those who wanted him disqualified from the presidential race.He said the issue was however successfully dealt with before the election, saying the President has no certificate case hanging on his neck.The statement read, “We wish to emphatically state that President Muhammadu Buhari does not fit into categorisation of leaders with certificate scandals because he bears none that is on available records.“In the course of the contest for the office of the President in 2015, a number of wild, untrue and malicious allegations were made against him in order to stop him from contesting for the office in the election.“The issue of certificates was raised against him but the campaign successfully dealt with the allegations by providing evidence that not only was he qualified to run, he had a far higher academic qualification than is required by the constitution. As a result, he went on to run for the office and eventually win.”