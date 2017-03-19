President Muhammadu Buhari may take sides with the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (retd.), in his ongoing face-off with the Senate over his failure to wear his uniform.Senators had on Thursday attacked Ali for honouring their invitation without wearing a uniform.They, therefore, asked him to return on Wednesday in the complete Customs uniform.But one of our correspondents gathered on Saturday that the position of the Presidency on the disagreement is that no law compels Ali to wear a uniform.A source who is familiar with the development said the position was based on legal advice made available to the President by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).The source added that the government’s stand is that there is a clear separation of powers among the three arms of government.He said the position of the Presidency was that lawmakers could not make laws and enforce the laws themselves.“The AGF has advised that no law compels a political appointee to wear any uniform. And again, the legislature makes laws, but they don’t have the power to enforce those laws,” the source said.When contacted on the face-off on Saturday, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, directed one of our correspondents to the Public Relations Officer of the NCS.When asked if the CG would heed the Senate’s order on Wednesday, the Public Relations Officer of NCS, Mr. Joseph Attah, said Ali would do the appropriate thing.“I am confident the CG will do the appropriate thing. Thank you,” he stated.