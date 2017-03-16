President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday made a sudden appearance at the ongoing National Economic Council, NEC holding at the presidential Villa, Abuja. This would be the first time ever the president would be appearing at the NEC meeting constitutionally chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.Members of NEC included state governors; the Central Bank governor; Ministers of Justice, Finance, and FCT.At exactly 12:30 pm, the president walked into the Council chamber, venue of the meeting, went round and shook hands with all NEC members before taking his seat.It was learnt that NEC had earlier resolved to go and pay homage to the president in his office but later, the President offered to come down and meet them.At the point the Chairman of the Governors Forum and Zamfara State Governor, Abdulahi Yari was called by the Vice President to make some remarks, Journalists were asked to excuse the meeting.Recall that Buhari left the shores of Nigeria for the United Kingdom on January 19 where he spent about 50 days on medical vacation.He returned to the country last week Friday, appealing to Nigerians to allow him get some rest.He however resumed his official duties on Monday.Details later…