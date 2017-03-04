 Buhari is the VP not Osinbajo - Reno Omokri | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Reno Omokri has enjoined Nigerians to stop referring to Yemi Osinbajo as the "VP". Rather, he claimed Buhari is the VP (Vacationing President) who has been in London for a prolonged medical vacations.


Omokri also noted that things have started improving in the country at the absence of President Buhari.


  1. You can see why nobody will take you ever serious again. Animalisticated pastor with Islamophobic inclination.
    Who cares if you are not comfortable with Buhari because he brings to end your reign in Aso Rock.
    Meanwhile we are watching with keen interest to see how far this poisoning of northern extraction president will go.

