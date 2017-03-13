Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says he has handed back the reins of power to President Muhammadu Buhari who is more than ready to resume duties.Buhari travelled to the UK in January for medical treatment, leaving Osinbajo to act as president for over 50 days.“He held a meeting with me for over an hour where we discussed a wide range of issues so his readiness for work is not in doubt at all. In fact, he is over-ready,” Osinbajo said on Monday after holding a one-hour meeting with Buhari.“He is very well. We just had a very long meeting where basically trying to bring the president up to speed as to some of the things we have done while he was away‎. And he has given a few directives on what we should be doing on so many areas, the north-east, budget, the economy, a wide range of issues.”Osinbajo said having handed over his principal, “I’m back to my regular position as vice-president.”The VP said was Buhari was “reasonably satisfied” with his performance during the medical vacation.He was asked on the possibility of being given more powers by the president who is obviously still recuperating.“I think the president as you know has always given me several responsibilities. I think what we must recognise is that the way this administration works is that it has always been team work. Very little is done without the president’s clearance,” he said.“So, generally speaking even with responsibilities that are my constitutional responsibilities, we have full discussions on them, we have full agreements on all of those issues. It is necessarily delegation, yes in some cases delegation but by and large practically everything I discuss fully with him and have his endorsement before we are able to go on and do anything at all.”