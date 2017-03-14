Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said yesterday that President Muhammadu Buhari is fully fit to perform his functions.The President, who returned home on Friday after 49 days medical vacation in the United Kingdom, was at his desk yesterday.The Vice President told reporters after briefing President Buhari: “He is very well. We just had a very long meeting where I basically was trying to bring the President up to speed as to some of the things we have done while he was away.“And he has given a few directives on what we should be doing on so many areas, the Northeast, the budget, the economy, a wide range of issues.”On whether the President is ready for work, Osinbajo said: “He held a meeting with me for over an hour where we discussed a wide range of issues, so his readiness for work is not in doubt at all. In fact he is over ready.”Asked if he had handed over to Buhari, he replied: “Oh yes! I’m back to my regular position as vice president.”He said the president was reasonably satisfied with the way he handled issues when he was on vacation.On whether more assignments would be delegated to him because of Buhari’s health, he said “The president as you know has always given me several responsibilities. I think what we must recognise is that the way this administration works is that it has always been team work.“Very little is done without the president’s clearance. So, generally speaking even with my constitutional responsibilities, we have full discussions on them, we have full agreements on all of those issues.“It is not necessarily delegation, yes in some cases delegation but by and large practically everything I discuss fully with him and have his endorsement before we are able to go on and do anything at all.” he statedThe President transmitted a two-paragraph letter to Senate President Buklola Saraki and House Speaker Yakubu Dogara that he had returned to his desk.The letters were delivered by the laision officers to the Senate Senator Ita Enang and House Hon. Sumaila Kawu.The letter reads: “In compliance with Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), I write to intimate the House/Senate that I have resumed my functions as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect from Monday, March 13, 2017, after my vacation.”The President also met with some top government officials in his office.A few minutes to 11 a.m, the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari moved from his office to the President’s office.The President normally meets with some of his top officials every morning