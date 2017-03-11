The National Chairman of the Independent Democrats, Chief Edozie Madu on Saturday said President Muhammadu Buhari had done well for the south-east on road construction.Madu stated this in Awka, Anambra state, during the state congress of the party.Messrs Omeife I. Omeife and Evans Ihesi emerged the state chairman and secretary of the party, respectively, in the congress.The ID National Chairman said when he visited the state he was overwhelmed by the massive road constructions in the area, especially on the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.He said, “I score the Buhari government 95 percent in this area”.“President Buhari and the Federal Government have remembered the people of the south-east who were abandoned for many years by previous administrations in the country.”The ID National Chairman also commended the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, on security.He, however, said the ID would field a candidate in the November 18 governorship election in the state.“Our commendation does not amount to an endorsement to governor Obiano for a second tenure. Already we have nine governorship aspirants in our party now.“We are not here for campaign. ID is not endorsing anybody. Our party has democratic ideals and principles.“When the time comes, we shall come here and take over the state. We have the capacity s, we are not endorsing anybody”, Madu stated.Others elected during the congress included Peace Ezeadikwa as Women’s Leader, Obumneme Obidimma (Organizing Secretary) and Uchenna Ndulue (Publicity Secretary).