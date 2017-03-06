President Muhammadu Buhari, Sunday, called the Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo via telephone from London and felicitated with him on the occasion of his 80th birthday.In a statement made available to newsmen by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, Buhari recalled his days in the military with the former President whom he described as a true citizen of the world.“President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on the occasion of his 80th birthday. In a phone call from London, where he is convalescing, President Buhari told the former military ruler (1976 to 1979) and democratically elected president (1999 to 2007) that a time like this provides opportunity to reflect on Obasanjo’s invaluable roles and contributions to the unity and cohesion of Nigeria, the brotherhood of all Africans, as well as peace and amity over the globe.“President Buhari described the former president as “a true citizen of the world.” Recalling their days in the military, President Buhari said: “Those of us who served under you in various capacities recall a man with boundless energy, with razor sharp mind, and one who does not suffer fools gladly.Working with you was a school in itself, and the lessons learnt are worth their weight in gold.” Chief Obasanjo wished President Buhari good health, saying he stands together with him in prayers, so that he can return soon to continue the good work he is doing for the country.” Recall that President Buhari has been in UK for medical check-up since Monday 23rd January, 2017.He handed-over presidential powers to his vice and now Acting President Yemi Osinbajo before leaving. Recall also that barely days after he departed Nigeria for London, there arose rumours that President Buhari was either dead or was in a critical condition. To prove that he was alive and ok, President Buhari released a photo of himself from his London abode watching a Channels TV programme about the goings-on in his country Nigeria. Several similar pictures later emanated, some being of prominent Nigerians including the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, party, Bola Tinubu calling at his base in London during a visit. The Senate President, Bukola Saraki was equally reported to have visited him too.However, The rumours refused to die down especially as President Buhari postponed his return to Nigeria from his London base twice when he was due to come home, giving reasons of needing enough rest and medical attention from his doctors. Afterwards, many Nigerians continuously become anxious over his true state of health, especially as some journalists were reported to have also travelled abroad to ascertain the true state of his health but were prevented from seeing their president. Consequently, there became much pressure from different quarters that President Buhari should speak to Nigerians directly to prove that he is hale and hearty as claimed from the various reports.Not even his reported phone conversations with foreign leaders such as the U.S President Donald Trump, Moroccan King Mohammed VI and the African Union chairperson, President Alpha Conde of Guinea, wherein the President was reported to be doing well, was able to douse the anxiety especially as the Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose suggested and even offered his phone number to the President to call him so he could confirm to Nigerians that he(Buhari) is truly ok as claimed. But the call to the former President, Chief Obasanjo is perhaps a further effort by the President at proving to Nigerians that he (Buhari) is ok.