President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate deployment of four out of the newly appointed Ambassadors-Designate.This was disclosed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Friday.According to him, three out of the four will assume office with the United Nations in New York and Geneva, while the other one will represent Nigeria in the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.The four appointed Ambassador-Designates are as follows:1. Professor Tijjani Bande, (Kebbi State) to proceed as Nigeria’s Ambassador/Representative to the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations Headquarters in New York;2. Itegboje Sunday Samson (Edo State) to proceed as Nigeria’s Ambassador/Deputy Representative, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations Headquarters in New York;3. Kadiri Ayinla Audu, (Kwara State) to proceed as Nigeria’s Ambassador/Representative to the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations Offices in Geneva;4. Bankole A. Adeoye, (Ogun State) to proceed as Nigeria’s Ambassador/Representative to the Embassy of Nigeria/Permanent Mission to the African Union in Addis Ababa.