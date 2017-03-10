Brown Ideye is set to make his debut for Tianjin TEDA on Friday, when they play Jiangsu Suning.Ideye joined the Chinese Super League club last month, but did not play as they lost their first game of the season against Shandong Luneng last weekend.The Super Eagles striker says he is ready to play now, but admits his coach Jaime Pacheo will make the final decision.“The next game is very important to us and I hope we bring back three points,” Ideye told sports.enorth.com.cn.“Mbaye Diagne and I are roommates, the relationship is very good, but who gets the chance to play on Friday depends on the coach’s arrangements.”Ideye also praised international team-mate Mikel Obi for helping him settle in.He said: “From the first day I came here, Mikel has constantly helped me settle in.“We are national teammates and there’s a good understanding between us, so we play together without any problems.”