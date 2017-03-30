The embattled Akwa Ibom House of representatives’ member, Mr. Nse Ekpenyong currently facing a certificate forgery case, is allegedly remanded in Uyo prisons for failing to meet bail conditions.A source told revealed that, the lawmaker, who is facing nine count charges arising from the certificate forgery of a national diploma of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, is now cooling off in prison for not being able to meet his bail conditions.Ekpenyong, who was arraigned at the Federal High Court, Uyo by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday over forgery saga, represents Oron Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP. One of the suits brought against Mr Nse Ekpenyong read as follows;“That you Nse Bassey Ekpenyong on or about November 22, 2012, at Uyo, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did make a document to wit: Abia State Polytechnic National Diploma Certificate in Business Administration with No. 001181 dated November 22, 2012 with intent that, it may be acted upon as genuine which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 (2) (C) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M 17 of the Revised Edition (Laws of the Federation of Nigeria) 2007 and punishable under section 1 (2) of the same Act”.Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, who presided over the matter has assured that, the matter would be accelerated hearing and, however granted the lawmaker bail in the sum of N10 million. Ekpenyong’s lawyer, Mr. Emmanuel Isangedoho argued for his bail conditions, while the EFCC was represented by Mr. Ahmed Arogha.The accused person, Mr. Ekpenyong had pleaded not guilty to all the charges and, the case has been adjourned to April 12, 2017.