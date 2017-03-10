President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived the Presidential Villa, Abuja.The helicopter that conveyed him from Kaduna touched ground at the helipad inside the Presidential Villa at 8.42am.Those on hand to receive the President included Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Bello; Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali; National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; Director-General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura; Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris; Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari; all service chiefs.