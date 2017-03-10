The helicopter that conveyed him from Kaduna touched ground at the helipad inside the Presidential Villa at 8.42am.
Those on hand to receive the President included Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Bello; Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali; National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; Director-General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura; Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris; Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari; all service chiefs.
