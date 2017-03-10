 BREAKING: At last, Buhari returns to Nigeria, lands at Kaduna | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday returned to the country after about two-month medical vacation in London, United Kingdom.


The presidential jet that conveyed Buhari landed at the Air Force Base in Kaduna at 7.40am.

He will be conveyed in a helicopter to the Presidential Villa, Abuja where top government officials are already waiting to receive him.

Those already at the helipad include Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Bello; National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; Director-General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura; Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

Details later…

