It was a landslide victory for the Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick at the just concluded 39th CAF General Assembly as he defeated Beninoise counterpart Anjorin Moucharafou to win the CAF executive committee west zone B seat.The Nigerian football administrator pulled 32 votes to edge his opponent who had 17 at the elections on Thursday, March 16, 2017.Incumbent Ajorin Moucharafou had earlier vowed not to lose to the former Delta state FA boss in the election, but things turned against him as he was beaten hands down.Pinnick (Western Africa Zone B) joins Danny Jordaan (South Africa and Southern African zone), Musa Bility (Liberia and Western Africa Zone A), Suleiman Waberi (Djibouti and Central/East African Zone) and Faozi Lekjaa (Morocco and Northern African Zone) as members who have been elected into the CAF Executive Committee from 2017 to 2021.The high-point of the General Assembly saw Madagascar's FA chief Ahmad Ahmad emerged as the new CAF president.Ahmad defeated Issa Hayatou who had been in the position for 29 years.