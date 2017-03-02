The Borno Government on Wednesday said it had recorded a new case of Lassa fever after a 32-year-old woman tested positive to the disease.
The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Haruna Mishelia, made the disclosure at a news conference in Maiduguri.
Mishelia explained that the woman, from Zabarmari in Jere Local Government Area of the state, developed some symptoms of the disease after taking ill.
He said the state’s Ministry of Health had taken precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease.
He explained that “Lassa fever was first discovered in Borno in 1969 in Lassa village in Askira Uba Local Government Area.
“But since then, no single case was reported until now.”
Mishelia said the ministry had quarantined all the people who had contact with the woman.
“We are embarking on mass fumigation in the entire area to kill rats that might carry the disease.
“We are also placing all those who came into contact with the woman lately on surveillance.”
NAN
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.