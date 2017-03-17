Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram terror group, has appeared in a new video released on Friday.In the 27-minute long footage, Shekau denied recent attacks in Libya and threatened world leaders too.He displayed identity cards, arms, ammunition and other equipment purportedly seized from the Cameroonian Army.Shekau also ordered his fighters to remain steadfast, adding that the sect will not back down until Sharia is established in Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Nigeria and Mali.The video comes three days after the sect released a video claiming to have killed some three men allegedly working for the government.