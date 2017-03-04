Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor, said the casualties were recorded in Borno and Yobe states.Parts of the statement read, “On February 1, troops cleared a Boko Haram camp at Dusala where one machine gun, 2 RPG tubes and one gun barrel were recovered. Thereafter, our troops came in contact with the terrorists where sadly, three soldiers were killed in action. Troops also cleared Chongolo Gana villages and killed 13 terrorists.“Troops also cleared Giri and Jabulam villages and killed 13 insurgents. On February 9, our troops encountered a Boko Haram ambush and eight soldiers were killed. Eighteen others were wounded and three others missing in action.“On February 24, some Boko Haram terrorists also attacked our troops location at Gajiram. Sadly, one officer and 10 soldiers were killed in action. A total of 7,898 civilians were rescued or arrested as suspected terrorists. Eight foreigners were also arrested.”