The Nigerian Army has said the recent suicide attacks by Boko Haram fighters on soft targets in Borno State are indications that the insurgents have lost focus and are determined to remain relevant at all costs.The deputy Director of Army Public Relation Col. Onyema Nwanchukwu, in a statement in Maiduguri said “these attacks on soft targets are indicative of a drowned Boko Haram group. They have lost ground and focus, hence the only way to remain relevant is to callously attack soft targets using person- borne IEDs and other forms of IEDs.”He assured that the army will continue to give the general public the desired protection, saying “we are countering this development with constant patrols and monitoring of the metropolis and other populated areas. We are equally sensitizing the public on the need to remain vigilant at all times and report any suspicious moves and persons to security agencies.”Col. Nwanchukwu, while confirming the suicide attacks in Maiduguri on Wednesday, said the three female bombers killed themselves and one civilian after their attempt to enter Maiduguri metropolis was foiled by residents of the community.“At about 1:30 a.m. today, three suicide bombers attempted infiltrating Maiduguri metropolis through Mulai or Usmanti but were intercepted by vigilant civilians in that community. Realizing that they had been busted the suicide bombers detonated their suicide vests killing themselves.“Regrettably however one civilian died in the explosion and seven others suffered injuries of varying degrees. Troops were immediately deployed to cordon off the area and the injured are currently receiving medical attention at the UMTH,” the army spokesman added.