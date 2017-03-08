 Bobrisky blasts Kemen over his eviction from #BBNaija | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Popular Nigerian male barbie doll, Bobrisky has spited Kemen who was officially disqualified from #BBNaija following allegations of sexual harassment.


Kemen had been caught on camera “touching” a sleeping housemate, TBoss Saturday night.

Bobrisky who apparently had been looking for a means to get back at Kemen after he told housemates that he did not like the cream-selling cross dresser.


“Karma is a bitch,” Bobrisky said on his snapchat handle. “You told TBoss you don’t like me, see what you are getting back for running your dirty mouth.”

