Popular Nigerian male barbie doll, Bobrisky has spited Kemen who was officially disqualified from #BBNaija following allegations of sexual harassment.Kemen had been caught on camera “touching” a sleeping housemate, TBoss Saturday night.Bobrisky who apparently had been looking for a means to get back at Kemen after he told housemates that he did not like the cream-selling cross dresser.“Karma is a bitch,” Bobrisky said on his snapchat handle. “You told TBoss you don’t like me, see what you are getting back for running your dirty mouth.”