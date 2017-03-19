Big Brother Naija housemate, T-boss has hinted that he would get married next year.The 33-year-old reality television show housemate, while discussing with fellow housemate, Debbie, said she will like to get married on her birthday.T-boss explained that she can’t get married in 2017 because she has some personal projects lined up which might be frustrated by marriage.She said, “Me I want to get married, I’m thinking next year because I have my own personal project I need to deal with this year I don’t have time now.“Even if his going to be a part of that process, I just would not get married during the process. It’s just hectic.“I just want to see my future husband; I wonder how he will look. I will like to get married by my next birthday.”T-boss also maintained that is not a troublemaker as widely insinuated by fellow housemate.“They said I’m a trouble maker but I don’t look for trouble, if it comes I’m ready and until then, peaceful,” she said.Watch video here…